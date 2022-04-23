Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,939,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $115.10 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $114.89 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

