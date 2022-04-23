Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.25.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $255.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.35 and its 200-day moving average is $256.26.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

