Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,591 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after buying an additional 794,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,433,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,339,000 after buying an additional 133,194 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after buying an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after buying an additional 1,216,242 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,247,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $925,967,000 after buying an additional 870,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.24.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $128.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $160.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

