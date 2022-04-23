Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,170 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,359,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth approximately $20,910,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 156.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,412,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 862,047 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,668,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 273.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 529,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

