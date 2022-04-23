Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 320 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after buying an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,632,912,000 after purchasing an additional 220,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $180.54 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.46.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stephens increased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

