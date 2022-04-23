Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,670 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,400,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,009 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

