U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $531.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USX. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens cut their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.13.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Eric A. Peterson purchased 27,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $101,877.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279. Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 281,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 273,942 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,434,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 250,024 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $953,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 148,666 shares during the period. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 323,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,117. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $160.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.64.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

