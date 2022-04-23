UBS Group Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) to Neutral

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $267.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $283.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $234.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 191.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,593 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 34,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

