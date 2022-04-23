UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UFPI opened at $77.92 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.38. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

UFP Industries Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.