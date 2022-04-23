Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $65,466.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00047744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.93 or 0.07429808 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,822.50 or 1.00061187 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

