Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $234.30 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.67 and a 200-day moving average of $245.74.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.44%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Union Pacific by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 304,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $70,030,000 after acquiring an additional 137,955 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Union Pacific by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.