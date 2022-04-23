United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $86.50 at Cowen

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $78.00 to $86.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Shares of UAL opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $60.58.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.50) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $233,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in United Airlines by 44.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in United Airlines by 34.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 27.5% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

