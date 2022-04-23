United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $37.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on USM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.14.

NYSE USM opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $84,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,010,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 64,842 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 376,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United States Cellular by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United States Cellular by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 109,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United States Cellular by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

