Unslashed Finance Market Capitalization Tops $4.21 Million (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $15,836.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.40 or 0.07398530 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00045075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,888.03 or 0.99956859 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Coin Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

