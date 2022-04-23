Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UEC. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.62.
Shares of UEC opened at $4.53 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 2.07.
About Uranium Energy (Get Rating)
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.
