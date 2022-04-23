Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UEC. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.62.

Shares of UEC opened at $4.53 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,131,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,796,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,744 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,362,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,089 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,521,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 611,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 129,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

