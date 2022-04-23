US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

USFD stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,751. US Foods has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75.

In other US Foods news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers purchased 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in US Foods by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

