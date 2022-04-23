US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%.
USFD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,751. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. US Foods has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
In other news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CL King started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.
US Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Foods (USFD)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.