US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%.

USFD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,751. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. US Foods has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get US Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in US Foods by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after buying an additional 91,106 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CL King started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

US Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.