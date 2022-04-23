USD Partners LP (USDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

USD Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect USD Partners to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $6.03 on Friday. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $169.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82.

USD Partners ( NYSE:USDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). USD Partners had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 133.13%. The company had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that USD Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USDP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in USD Partners by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,328 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of USD Partners by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of USD Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USDP. TheStreet raised shares of USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

