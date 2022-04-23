Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.50 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.04.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of VALE stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 73.17%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.718 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Vale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065,408 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,833,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vale by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vale by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693,528 shares during the last quarter.

Vale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.