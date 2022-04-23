Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stake Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.40. The stock had a trading volume of 250,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,192. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $177.86 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.11 and its 200-day moving average is $193.17.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

