Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lowered by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.58. 22,372,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,840,191. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.88.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

