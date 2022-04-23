Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Lifted by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $24,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 188.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,298,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $10.59 on Friday, reaching $372.65. The stock had a trading volume of 752,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,965. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.36. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $350.99 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.