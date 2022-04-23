Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Trading Down 2.1%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $138.45 and last traded at $138.71. 84,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 163,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,587,000 after buying an additional 192,928 shares during the last quarter.

