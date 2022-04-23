Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Trading Down 2.1%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $138.45 and last traded at $138.71. 84,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 163,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.64.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.45.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (VTWV)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.