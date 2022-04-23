Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,060,000 after acquiring an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after acquiring an additional 392,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,751,000 after buying an additional 209,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.30. 2,631,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,569. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.51 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.09 and its 200-day moving average is $144.77.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

