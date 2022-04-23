Veil Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 110% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $187.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

