Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $197.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $220.70.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $210.60 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $167.37 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 30.39%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,950 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

