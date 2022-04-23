Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vermilion Energy’s earnings. Vermilion Energy reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 745.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $4.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vermilion Energy.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VET shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE VET traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,823,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,583. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,252,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 256,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 12.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,537 shares during the period. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vermilion Energy (VET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.