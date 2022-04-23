Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.04). Vertex Energy reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 91.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 311,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $8,529,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 669.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 881,163 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,397,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTNR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $559.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

