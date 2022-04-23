Vetri Hits Market Cap of $3.27 Million (VLD)

Vetri (VLD) traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Vetri has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $640.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vetri coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vetri has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vetri Profile

Vetri (CRYPTO:VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global . Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vetri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vetri using one of the exchanges listed above.

