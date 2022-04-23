Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 348,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.14 and a beta of 1.08. Viasat has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $68.76.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.03 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,681,000 after acquiring an additional 223,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,950,000 after acquiring an additional 94,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,680,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,833,000 after acquiring an additional 56,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $29,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

