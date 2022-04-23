VIBE (VIBE) Trading Down 26.2% Over Last 7 Days

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $3,989.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIBE has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

