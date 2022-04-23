Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vicor had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $60.09 on Friday. Vicor has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CJS Securities lowered Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vicor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

