Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $60.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.83. Vicor has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $164.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vicor by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vicor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vicor by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

