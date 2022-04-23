Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Viewtran Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Viewtran Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.
About Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viewtran Group (VIEWF)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Viewtran Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewtran Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.