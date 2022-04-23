Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VMUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.19) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.60) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Virgin Money UK to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 228.11 ($2.97).

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 174.85 ($2.27) on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 151.05 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 177.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 182.72.

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($66,744.73).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

