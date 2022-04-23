Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) will post sales of $726.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $755.17 million. Visteon reported sales of $746.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.32 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:VC traded down $4.60 on Wednesday, hitting $92.63. 313,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,225. Visteon has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $134.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.40.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

