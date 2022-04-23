Vitalhub (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vitalhub (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of VHIBF opened at 2.40 on Friday. Vitalhub has a 52-week low of 2.24 and a 52-week high of 3.09.
Vitalhub Company Profile
