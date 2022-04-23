Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Announces Dividend of $0.19

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1903 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 229.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $12.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Vivendi from €16.50 ($17.74) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vivendi from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.10 ($14.09) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

