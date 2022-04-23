Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VWAGY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($225.81) to €230.00 ($247.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Volkswagen stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.03. 252,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,695. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.45.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.74 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

