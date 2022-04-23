Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €205.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($220.43) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($317.20) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($247.31) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €242.33 ($260.57).

ETR VOW3 opened at €152.54 ($164.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.29. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.30 ($141.18) and a one year high of €245.45 ($263.92). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €159.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €176.01.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

