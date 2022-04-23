Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VOS. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €51.00 ($54.84) price target on Vossloh in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($58.06) price target on Vossloh in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($58.06) price target on Vossloh in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Vossloh stock opened at €36.25 ($38.98) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.70 million and a PE ratio of 28.90. Vossloh has a 12 month low of €34.75 ($37.37) and a 12 month high of €49.45 ($53.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.78.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

