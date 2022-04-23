WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WalkMe currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

WalkMe stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. WalkMe has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $34.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. WalkMe’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WalkMe will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WalkMe by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WalkMe by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 150,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 24,752 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 4th quarter worth about $14,955,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in WalkMe by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 13,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its stake in WalkMe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 24,453,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,103,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

