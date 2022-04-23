Wall Street Games (WSG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $850,071.00

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $850,071.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.51 or 0.07442334 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00041537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,758.45 or 1.00184492 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

