Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.04.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $118.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.40. Walt Disney has a one year low of $118.15 and a one year high of $189.22.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

