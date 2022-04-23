Warburg Research Reiterates “€135.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($165.59) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a €128.00 ($137.63) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, March 21st. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €138.29 ($148.69).

SAP opened at €97.57 ($104.91) on Wednesday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €94.48 ($101.59) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($139.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €113.65.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

