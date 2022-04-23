Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warby Parker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 19,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.08 per share, for a total transaction of $718,966.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,690,382 shares of company stock valued at $53,514,638 and have sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,072,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,688,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRBY traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,464. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

