Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2022

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warby Parker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 19,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.08 per share, for a total transaction of $718,966.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,690,382 shares of company stock valued at $53,514,638 and have sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,072,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,688,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRBY traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,464. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.