Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WRBY. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.26. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,690,382 shares of company stock worth $53,514,638 and sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

