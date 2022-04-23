Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Announces Earnings Results

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 25.92%.

Waterstone Financial stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 184,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,929. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSBF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $246,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 853.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 50,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,822,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,828,000 after purchasing an additional 43,883 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

