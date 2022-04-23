Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.30%.

WSBF opened at $17.06 on Friday. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $412.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 109.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

