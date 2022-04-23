Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $316.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of WSO traded down $8.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $290.98. The company had a trading volume of 276,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,928. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco has a 52-week low of $252.50 and a 52-week high of $318.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.94%.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

